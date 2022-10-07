Thomas Wilder Sells 124 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $23,708.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $194.66 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $290.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
