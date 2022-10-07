Thorstarter Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $958,790.95 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $958,790.95 and approximately $35,229.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s launch date was June 17th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 tokens. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org. Thorstarter’s official message board is medium.com/@thorstarter.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorstarter (XRUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Thorstarter has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 80,689,454 in circulation. The last known price of Thorstarter is 0.01219236 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,149.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorstarter.org.”

