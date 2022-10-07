Tidex Token (TDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $194,982.00

Tidex Token (TDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $194,982.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,764,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Tidex Token is https://reddit.com/r/tidex. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @tidex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidex Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidex Token (TDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tidex Token has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tidex Token is 0.1100608 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,779.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tidex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

