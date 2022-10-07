Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Tidex Token (TDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $194,982.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on May 5th, 2022. Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,764,537 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @tidex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tidex Token is https://reddit.com/r/tidex.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidex Token (TDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tidex Token has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tidex Token is 0.1100608 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,779.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tidex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

