TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $80.38 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap was first traded on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,615,119 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @titanswaporg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitanSwap (TITAN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TitanSwap has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 53,404,160 in circulation. The last known price of TitanSwap is 0.94190612 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,364,598.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://titanswap.org/.”

