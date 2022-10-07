Tokyo AU Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $117,674.00 (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Tokyo AU has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokyo AU token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.01623401 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,223,593,717,515 tokens. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @tlabs_metacity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokyo AU’s official website is app.tokau.io. Tokyo AU’s official message board is tokau.medium.com.

Tokyo AU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tokyo AU has a current supply of 869,223,593,717,515.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tokyo AU is 0 USD and is up 11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $119,160.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.tokau.io.”

