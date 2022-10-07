TOP ONE (TOP1) Trading Down 77.8% This Week

TOP ONE (TOP1) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, TOP ONE has traded down 77.8% against the US dollar. One TOP ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TOP ONE has a market capitalization of $1,797.75 and approximately $11,750.00 worth of TOP ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP ONE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

TOP ONE Profile

TOP ONE launched on July 31st, 2022. TOP ONE’s total supply is 111,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens. TOP ONE’s official Twitter account is @toponebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TOP ONE is medium.com/@toponebsc. The Reddit community for TOP ONE is https://reddit.com/r/toponebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOP ONE is www.topgainer.xyz.

Buying and Selling TOP ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP ONE (TOP1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TOP ONE has a current supply of 111,111,111,111 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOP ONE is 0.00000016 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.topgainer.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.