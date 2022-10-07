TOP Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. TOP has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $100,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.55 or 1.00011024 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005039 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP (TOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOP has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 5,512,414,942.82 in circulation. The last known price of TOP is 0.00022403 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,675.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.topnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

