Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Tornado Cash token can now be bought for approximately $6.34 or 0.00032423 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 tokens. Tornado Cash’s official website is app.tornado.cash. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @tornadocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tornado Cash’s official message board is tornado-cash.medium.com.

Tornado Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash (TORN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tornado Cash has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,099,794.70871702 in circulation. The last known price of Tornado Cash is 6.3973783 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,863,146.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.tornado.cash/.”

