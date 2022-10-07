Traders Buy High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.
SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.
NYSE:SU opened at $32.82 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
