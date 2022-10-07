Traders Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,130. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.