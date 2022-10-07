Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $20.93 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

