Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $41.27 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $168,140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

