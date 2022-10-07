Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 475,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 326,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

