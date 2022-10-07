TradeStars Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $129,021.76 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One TradeStars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $129,021.76 and $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TradeStars Token Profile

TradeStars was first traded on May 4th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,432,832 tokens. The official message board for TradeStars is www.facebook.com/tradestarsok. TradeStars’ official website is tradestars.app. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars (TSX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TradeStars has a current supply of 48,000,000 with 13,548,645.69441509 in circulation. The last known price of TradeStars is 0.00809785 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $19,809.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradestars.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

