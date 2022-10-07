Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.0489 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $977,908.34 and $36,269.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @tranchefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tranche Finance is tranchefinance.medium.com. The official website for Tranche Finance is tranche.finance/borrow.

Tranche Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tranche Finance has a current supply of 20,000,000. The last known price of Tranche Finance is 0.04951914 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $19,118.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tranche.finance/borrow.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

