TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,034,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,435.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

