Transcodium (TNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $34,774.78 and $4.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium (TNS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Transcodium has a current supply of 85,900,000 with 85,842,615.65395959 in circulation. The last known price of Transcodium is 0.00041398 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $66.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://transcodium.com/.”

