TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
