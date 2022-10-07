TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.