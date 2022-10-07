Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRAUF stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

