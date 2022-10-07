Travel Care Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TRAVEL)

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Travel Care token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Travel Care has a total market cap of $160,483.17 and $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travel Care has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,555.17 or 1.00038772 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002558 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063685 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Travel Care Token Profile

Travel Care is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2021. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,915,458 tokens. Travel Care’s official website is travelcare.io/en/home. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @travelcaretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Travel Care Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travel Care (TRAVEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Travel Care has a current supply of 208,987,490 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Travel Care is 0.00079836 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,287.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://travelcare.io/en/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Care directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travel Care should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travel Care using one of the exchanges listed above.

