Tribe Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $99.43 million and $3.65 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tribe (TRIBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tribe has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 453,448,622 in circulation. The last known price of Tribe is 0.22017764 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,592,594.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

