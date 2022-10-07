TribeOne Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (HAKA)

TribeOne (HAKA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, TribeOne has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. TribeOne has a total market cap of $744,572.42 and approximately $136,492.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TribeOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About TribeOne

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 tokens. TribeOne’s official message board is medium.com/@tribeone. TribeOne’s official website is www.tribeone.io. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @tribeonedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne (HAKA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TribeOne has a current supply of 125,408,364.079066 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TribeOne is 0.01075875 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,092.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tribeone.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

