Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $16.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 114.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 271,716 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

