Trinity Network Credit Reaches Market Cap of $129,682.74 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $129,682.74 and approximately $45,467.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is https://reddit.com/r/trinitytnc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @trinityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Trinity Network Credit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 333,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of Trinity Network Credit is 0.00038017 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,415.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trinity.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

