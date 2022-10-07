Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129,682.74

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $129,682.74 and $45,467.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is https://reddit.com/r/trinitytnc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @trinityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Trinity Network Credit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 333,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of Trinity Network Credit is 0.00038017 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,415.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trinity.tech/.”

