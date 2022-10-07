Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 3.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 54,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,578,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

