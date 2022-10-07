Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 395,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

