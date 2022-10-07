TripCandy (CANDY) Price Hits $0.0016

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TripCandy token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $335,459.32 and approximately $45.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

TripCandy Token Profile

TripCandy was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 tokens. The official website for TripCandy is www.tripcandy.io. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @tripcandy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TripCandy is medium.com/@tripcandy. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TripCandy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TripCandy (CANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TripCandy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 209,382,821.61583605 in circulation. The last known price of TripCandy is 0.00160224 USD and is down -29.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tripcandy.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

