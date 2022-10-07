TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.90 Million

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is triumphx.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @trixtriumphx and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX (TRIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TriumphX has a current supply of 9,999,982,296 with 5,122,191,387 in circulation. The last known price of TriumphX is 0.00075585 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120,859.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://triumphx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.