TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $398,482.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TRUE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.network. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueChain (TRUE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. TrueChain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,575,542.96 in circulation. The last known price of TrueChain is 0.01466708 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $116,983.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.truechain.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.