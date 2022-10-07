TruePNL (PNL) Hits One Day Volume of $9,013.00

TruePNL (PNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, TruePNL has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. TruePNL has a market capitalization of $881,768.00 and $9,013.00 worth of TruePNL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TruePNL token can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TruePNL Profile

TruePNL’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. TruePNL’s total supply is 29,520,194 tokens. TruePNL’s official message board is truepnl.medium.com. The official website for TruePNL is truepnl.com. TruePNL’s official Twitter account is @truepnl.

Buying and Selling TruePNL

According to CryptoCompare, “TruePNL (PNL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. TruePNL has a current supply of 0. The last known price of TruePNL is 0.03034059 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,924.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truepnl.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TruePNL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TruePNL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TruePNL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

