Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $16,984,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 57,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

TFC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

