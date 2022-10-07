Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,037 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.82% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,252 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

