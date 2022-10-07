Truist Financial Trims Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price to $100.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.