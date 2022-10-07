Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

