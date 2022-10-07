Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $390.38 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $390.38 million and $7.47 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trust Wallet Token has a current supply of 999,668,148 with 416,649,900 in circulation. The last known price of Trust Wallet Token is 0.9698923 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $36,976,473.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustwallet.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

