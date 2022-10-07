Trustpad Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.89 Million (TPAD)

Trustpad (TPAD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Trustpad has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trustpad token can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Trustpad has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.01627872 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031298 BTC.

About Trustpad

Trustpad is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 tokens. The official website for Trustpad is trustpad.io. Trustpad’s official message board is medium.com/@trustpad. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustpad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trustpad

According to CryptoCompare, “Trustpad (TPAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trustpad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Trustpad is 0.09378533 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $124,899.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustpad.io/.”

