Tycoon Reaches Market Cap of $275,896.28 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $275,896.28 and $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/tycoontrading/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tycoon is tycoon.io/blog. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tycoon’s official website is tycoon.io.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon (TYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tycoon has a current supply of 134,815,560 with 78,815,560 in circulation. The last known price of Tycoon is 0.0039316 USD and is down -24.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tycoon.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

