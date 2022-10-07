Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $414,543.53 and approximately $141.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typerium has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium was first traded on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typerium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium (TYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Typerium has a current supply of 1,865,000,000 with 1,624,839,391.1221 in circulation. The last known price of Typerium is 0.00019722 USD and is down -16.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $212.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://typerium.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

