Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Typhoon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $50,902.51 and $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Typhoon Network Token Profile

Typhoon Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 tokens. Typhoon Network’s official message board is typhoonnetwork.medium.com. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @typhooncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typhoon Network is app.typhoon.network.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Typhoon Network (TYPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Typhoon Network has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 13,946,767.33402382 in circulation. The last known price of Typhoon Network is 0.00514138 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.typhoon.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

