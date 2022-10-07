Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $93.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

