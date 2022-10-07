U Network (UUU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $888,079.00

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $276,679.15 and approximately $888,079.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
U Network Profile
U Network’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @unetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is https://reddit.com/r/unetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
