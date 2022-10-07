UCoin (UCOIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,411.00

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One UCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UCoin

UCoin launched on June 30th, 2021. UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 tokens. The official message board for UCoin is ucoincurrency.io/blog. The official website for UCoin is ucoincurrency.io. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucoin_currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @ucoincurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UCoin (UCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UCoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UCoin is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $806.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucoincurrency.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

