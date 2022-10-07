UCROWDME Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25,510.20 (UCM)

UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. UCROWDME has a total market cap of $25,510.20 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UCROWDME Coin Profile

UCROWDME’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2020. UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official website is ucrowdme.com. The official message board for UCROWDME is medium.com/@officialucrowdme. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UCROWDME Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UCROWDME (UCM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. UCROWDME has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UCROWDME is 0.00069872 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,643.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucrowdme.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCROWDME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCROWDME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCROWDME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

