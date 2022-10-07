UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Cap of $189,648.01

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $189,648.01 and $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.83 or 0.99998744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @ultrainb. The Reddit community for UGAS is https://reddit.com/r/ultrainchain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UGAS (UGAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UGAS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 171,719,420.168 in circulation. The last known price of UGAS is 0.00110911 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $91,170.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultrain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.