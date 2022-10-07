UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,800 shares of company stock worth $3,256,860. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $13.67 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.