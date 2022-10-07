UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.61.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,800 shares of company stock worth $3,256,860. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of PATH opened at $13.67 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.