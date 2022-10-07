Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $106,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

