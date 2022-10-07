UltimoGG (ULTGG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.47 Million

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One UltimoGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. UltimoGG has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UltimoGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltimoGG Token Profile

UltimoGG’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @ultimoggesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltimoGG’s official website is www.ultgg.io/#whitepaper-section.

UltimoGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UltimoGG (ULTGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. UltimoGG has a current supply of 0. The last known price of UltimoGG is 0 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ultgg.io/#Whitepaper-Section.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltimoGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UltimoGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UltimoGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltimoGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.