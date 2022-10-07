Ultra Clear (UCR) One Day Volume Hits $27,239.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra Clear (UCR) is a cryptocurrency . Ultra Clear has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ultra Clear is 0.01298209 USD and is down -29.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $170.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucrcoin.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

